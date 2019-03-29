Cassie Kotchnik

Sept. 28, 1963 - Mar. 19, 2019

Huntington Beach, California

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Cassandra Karol Kotchnik, who passed away on March 19 due to brain injuries suffered in a fall. Better known as Cassie, she was born in Redwood City, California. Cassie grew up in the Santa Cruz area and carried a strong bond with her five sisters. Cassie carried the tradition of a tight-knit family to Orange County, where she met her husband, Ken Kotchnik and they raised their boys, Curtis, and Connor and Lee. Cassie superseded her role as Mom. She fully dedicated herself to her boy's lives, ensuring they would become the good men they are, from cotillion to high school football. With her support, Curtis and Connor did not miss a single day of school in fourteen years, from pre-K to senior year. Most recently, she was a regular presence at the Artesia Christian Home where her mother lives. In everything that Cassie did, she brought her caring nature and can-do spirit. A lucky number of people were on the receiving end of Cassie's quiet generosity and thoughtfulness. Her greetings, often sealed by an ecstatic smile and hug, made you feel like the most special person in the world. It was her life's mission to care for others.

Cassie is survived by an abundance of family who will deeply miss her: Husband, Ken Kotchnik, Sons, Curtis, Connor (Miranda), and Lee (Cassie) Kotchnik, Father, Ryder (Donita) Ray, Mother, Evon Bowman, Sisters, Cory Ray (Craig Rowell), Carin (Robert) Pollack, Cheryl (Yan) Tjahjadi, Cherie Garofalo (Doug Hatchimonji), and Carrie Bowman, Brother, Tom (Penny) Ray, Granddaughter, Kaia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the UC Irvine Medical Center Neuro ICU for their professionalism and compassionate support. Cassie's final act of generosity was the gift of organ donation - in which she was able to save the lives of several people.

A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, March 26th in Huntington Beach.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Artesia Christian Home, 11614 East 183rd Street, Artesia, CA 90701.

For more obituary information and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.rishermortuary.com.





