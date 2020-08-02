Cassie Lou Jones
July 17, 1952 ~ July 4, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Cassie Lou Jones passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Cruz, California at the age of 67. Cassie was born on July 17th, 1952 in Fresno, Ca but lived most of her life in Aptos and Santa Cruz. She was the daughter of Ford and Gertrude Jones and sister to Sandra Sheils. Cassie went to Aptos High School and then achieved her associates degree at Cabrillo College. She has two children, Joanna and Anna with her former husband David Gallacinao. She worked in Santa Cruz at Wrigley's for many years until the factory closed and then worked at Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz for over ten years. After Safeway, she pursued her love for animals and became a vet assistant and then spent the last parts of her life volunteering at SPCA. Cassie enjoyed spending time with her friends and loved ones, cooking meals, taking care of animals (especially her beloved dog, Hope), cruising Westcliff drive, watching the SF Giants (Buster Posey was her favorite), preparing for the Christmas season, watching tv shows such as Ellen or Price is Right, and much, much more.
Cassie was naturally very loving and caring, always there to give advice or words of encouragement to those around her and made people feel loved. Friends would describe Cassie as strong and courageous, no matter what came her way she always persevered and made sure to enjoy the little things in times of hardship. Cassie was also very adventurous and outgoing; her daughters will always remember the many adventures she would take them exploring Santa Cruz and beyond. She was never afraid to make conversation with strangers and had an open heart to all her friends both new and old. Cassie was also a very devoted AA member and passed away with 10 years of sobriety. Cassie touched many lives throughout her 67 years of life and will continue to do so with the memories we have of her. Cassie will greatly be missed by her family and friends. She will remain in our hearts forever. At this time because of Covid we are unable to have a memorial but in the meantime please view her online memorial at: cassiejonesmemorial.com View the online memorial for Cassie Lou Jones