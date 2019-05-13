Home

1942 - 2019
Sept. 11, 1942- April 5, 2019
Santa Cruz
Catherine Steele Saxton (b. Sept. 11, 1942), —or Cat Heron Steele as she came to call herself, died at her home in Santa Cruz on April 4, 2019. A retired librarian, she was an active and generous participant in community life in Santa Cruz, an avid traveler, outrigger canoe paddler, bicyclist, environmentalist, and supporter of many social justice causes. For the a sketch of the life of this remarkable and generous woman, please go to: Cat Steele.docx docs.google.com


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 13, 2019
