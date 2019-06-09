Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM 221 St. Andrews Dr. Aptos , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Farrington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Farrington

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Catherine Farrington

May 23, 1935 - May 7, 2019

Resident of Aptos

Cathie was born in Glasgow, Scotland to William and Agnes Doherty. She grew up in an apartment complex next to the docks on the River Clyde where her father was a ship builder during WWII. As the war progressed, it was every night to the air raid shelter. Cathie grew up with a lot of friends and family all around her. She attended Saint Jerads High School up to age 15. She then went to work to help support the family. Her first job was in the factory at Mcdonalds Biscuite Company. Cathie then went to business school and learned to operate all the business machines. She always had a good paying job after the training. One of her best jobs was at Alexander Stephens Shipbuilding Company. Cathie always dressed nice and it was fitting that she took a modeling job at Wallaces Dress Boutique in Filey, England. It was her lowest paying job but the most fun.

Every July Cathie would take a two week vacation and traveled from Scotland to either Spain, France or Italy. She loved traveling.

In December 1962 Cathie sailed from Liverpool to New York. Her uncle Pat met her at the ship, entertained her for a few days and then sent her off on a plane to Oakland, California. Cathie stayed with old friends for a while and immediately found a job at General Cable Company in Emeryville. Cathie then went to Hawaii to live and find a job. After lying on the beach for a month, the only offers she received were not for employment. Cathie returned to Oakland and was immediately hired at PG&E. She was working at the San Francisco Division office when she was sent to Hunters Point Power Plant as a Technical Clerk. The power plant is where Cathie met her future husband, Sam Farrington. He was the only single guy at the plant. They were married nearly a year later and then off on a honeymoon cruise from Venice to Greece, Turkey, Yugoslavia and then to Scotland to meet all the family. Two years later Sam was transferred from Hunters Point Power Plant to Moss Landing to work on the start-up and shake down of the new plant. Aptos area is where they made their home for most of the next 50 years. It was a great areas to raise their son Mark.

Cathie volunteered at Mar Vista primary school in the classroom and as the room mother. She taxied little league baseball players to practices and games. She also taxied golfers to their matches.

With Cathie growing up in Europe she had a great eye for real estate and made many good purchases. For the rentals she was the manager, bookkeeper, interviewer, gardener, cleaning lady and evictor.

Over the years she also made many friends. The travel bug continued with many trips to Spain, England, Scotland, Hawaii and Mexico. Most of these trips she was accompanied by Sam and son Mark.

She enjoyed eating out and dancing. Her two favorite restaurants where Capitola Diner and Severinos where she made many friends.

Cathie was preceeded in death by her two younger brothers, James and Patrick. She is survived by her husband Sam and son Mark. She leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins in the United Kingdom.

There will be an open house on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 221 St. Andrews Dr., Aptos to toast Cathie and wish her well on her next journey.

In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Hospice of Santa Cruz, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.





