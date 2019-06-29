Cathy Ann Sanderson

April 14, 1952 ~ June 23, 2019

Lifelong Santa Cruz Resident

Cathy Ann Sanderson passed away on June 23rd, 2019 with her son, Jeffrey, by her side. She was 67 years old. Cathy is a true native, was born and raised in Santa Cruz, and is a 5th gereration descentant of the Soquel Pioneers. She attended Holy Cross Elementary and graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1970. She then furthered her education earning her Licensed Vocational Nursing degree.

Cathy loved to help people and preferred geriatric care. She worked at Santa Cruz Health Care and Pacific Coast Manor for over 30 years. Cathy was a wealth of information for her family for local news as she read the Santa Cruz Sentinel every day from cover to cover.

Cathy is survived by her husband Richard Sanderson and her two boys, Michael & Jeffrey Sanderson. Cathy also leaves behind her brother Michael Smith & Sister-in-law Susan Smith; her sister Vivian Dalpoggetto, five nieces, Kelly and Cathy Dalpoggetto; Kayla Gross, Elizabeth Smolanovich and Charlotte Christopher. She is proceeded in death by her parents Ed and Joyce Smith.

Her husband and her two boys were the loves of her life. Her devotion to her husband and dedication to her family was of paramount importance to her, and she will fondly be remembered for that. Cathy and her sister were not only sisters but were best friends. They talked on the phone daily.

There will be a private graveside ceremony. Any kind acts of charity can be made in Cathy's memory to . Please visit the Benito and Azzaro homepage to leave your condolences and prayers with her family.





View the online memorial for Cathy Ann Sanderson Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 29, 2019