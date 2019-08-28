|
Cathy Johnson
Feb. 15, 1961- Aug. 18, 2019
San Diego
Cathy Ann Johnson, aged 58, passed away on August 18, 2019 after having a tragic accident on an annual girl's trip in Arizona. Cathy was born to Skip and Theresa Tara on February 15, 1961 in Santa Cruz, CA. She attended Santa Cruz High School (class of 1979) and continued on to earn a degree in business accounting from the University of California Santa Barbara (class of 1983). Cathy married her husband of 27 years, Mark on May 9, 1992.
Growing up, she worked at her family restaurant, Stagnaro Brothers, cleaning fish guts and being a bartender. Cathy was an accountant for a pharmaceutical company for most of her professional career. Cathy loved going on and planning trips. Mark and Cathy have enjoyed so many vacations to Hawaii, Lake Powell, New Zealand, Costa Rica and Europe. Cathy's favorite destination was the river. It was her place to get away from the craziness of work and get a chance to relax. She always had a bag for everything, one for games, bandannas/glasses, snacks, and for her personal things. In 1999, Cathy started a tradition called Girls Weekend. August 2019 was 22nd trip.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Mark Johnson and their 2 children, Brett and Taylor Johnson of San Diego; her 2 younger brothers, John Tara and his wife Carol, of Santa Cruz and Bob Tara and his wife Debbie of Santa Cruz. Also surviving is her grandmother, Mamie Stagnaro (age 100) and her 2 aunts, Jeannie McPherson and Carol Tuttle.
Cathy was always a fighter. She battled and beat breast cancer twice. She lived a wonderful and blessed life that ended way too soon. Cathy lived life to the fullest. She loved red wine, dark chocolate, popcorn, Coors Light and diet coke. She was the life of the party and the biggest ray of sunshine. Cathy was loved by all that knew her because of her infectious personality and no B.S. attitude. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
Cathy's celebration of life will be held at the Dream Inn on Friday 9/13 at 11:00 am. As this is a celebration of life, wearing black isn't necessary. Think bright colors! She will be spread throughout San Diego, Santa Cruz and The Colorado River.
We were all blessed to have such an incredible wife, mother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend in our lives. We love you and will miss you. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (https://ww5.komen.org/).
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019