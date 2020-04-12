|
|
Cecilia "Cece" Ann Dettle
Feb. 4, 1954 ~ March 11, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
"Our precious "Cece" (Dettle), devoted wife, mom, grandmother, auntie, sister and friend, but above all of these, servant of the Living Lord, with the voice and heart of an angel, left her earthly home here, and went to her eternal home there in Heaven March 11th 2020. Her final act of love for us who were present at her bedside, after a strong but short fight, took one final breath and shed a single tear which rolled down her cheek, a tear of sadness and at the same time one of great joy as she entered into eternity.
Until we see her again, she leaves behind her husband and life's mate of 30 years, Tony Dettle, her two sons TJ Dettle, Tosh Dettle, and her beautiful daughter Tonya Dutra, along with their amazing spouses, plus eight grandchildren and one great grandchild, all of them present in her final days.
She also leaves behind her mother in law "Candy" Dettle, who served and helped take care of Cece in whatever possible way she physically, spiritually, and lovingly could. Cece was (and still is) part of a family of 6 other siblings; Ed, Tink, Allen, Bobby & Johnny who love God with their whole heart and know that they will all be together again one day soon. Special acknowledgment to her youngest sister Mary who loved and cared for her "big sis" beyond the call of duty in those final days, we couldn't have done it without her.
Cece is now joined with our five "angel babies" whom I picture running into her arms at her long awaited arrival, along with her mother and father close behind.
As her husband, devoted to her to the very end, this has been, and I'm sure will be the hardest trial I will ever face this side of heaven, but I am confident of this I will see her again, and we will hold hands like we
once did, and we laugh till we cry like we once did..
In 2 Timothy 4 the Apostle Paul wrote these words to young Timothy before his going home: "For I (Paul) am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all who have loved His appearing."
Cece's "Celebration of Life" will be at Santa Cruz Bible Church on July 18th 2020 @ 10:00am, We hope you can come and be a part as we remember her life through music, video, and a special time of sharing.
Thank you again for all of your prayers, the texts & emails, and for those who brought meals. Thank you also to the amazing staff of loving, compassionate, and professional folks over at Heartland Hospice, we
love every one of you. Special hugs to Melissa, Teresa, Laura, and Juliette.
In lue of flowers please consider donating to Breast Cancer Research.
still In His Grip Tony - now In His Arms Cece
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020