Services Santa Cruz Memorial Oakwood Chapel 3301 Paul Sweet Rd Santa Cruz , CA 95065 (831) 475-2464 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM High Street Community Church 850 High Street

Resident of Santa Cruz

Celeste Rose Phillips, a joyous and strong woman known for her kind and

caring heart, died on March 7 in the home that she shared with her husband of

64 years, Roger Phillips. She had recently celebrated her 86th birthday. In the

past several months, her health had declined rapidly as Lewy body dementia

took over her mind and body.

Celeste was born in Allentown, PA to Erwin and Catherine Nagel (Hahn) on

February 20, 1933. She was proud of her Pennsylvania German heritage and

loved its traditional folk arts and delicious foods. In the 1940's, her family

moved to Long Beach, CA where Celeste earned a diploma in nursing from

Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles. After graduation, she

embarked on an adventure to "see the world" with her life-long best friend,

Annie. They planned to work their way as nurses across the country, stopping

first in bustling New Orleans. As fate would have it, Celeste said the luckiest

day of her life was one September afternoon in 1954, when she went into the

hospital pharmacy and met Roger, a pharmacist she described as a "young

man about town". She fell madly in love with this "handsome southern

gentleman". They were married in 1955, and Celeste never fell out of love with

Roger. When he suffered a devastating stroke and became permanently

disabled at the age of 58, Celeste dedicated herself to making their lives as

normal and healthy as possible, while supporting the family, and helped Roger

to continue to live a full and complete life.

As newlyweds, Celeste and Roger headed west and drove up the California

coast, falling in love with "sleepy" Santa Cruz and settling down to start a

family. Roger was hired as a pharmacist at Horsnyder's Rexall Drugstore on

Seabright Avenue, and Celeste began her nursing career at Sister's Hospital on

West Cliff Drive. After working as a nurse for several years, and with the

support of her husband, she continued her education at San Jose State

University earning both a Bachelor's of Science and Master's Degrees in

nursing. Several years later, she proudly completed her formal education by

earning a Doctorate in Education from the University of Southern California.

Celeste was internationally regarded as one of the founders of family-centered

maternity care and the single-room model of maternity care. As a young nurse,

she developed a strong philosophy that the childbearing experience belongs to

the family, not the caregivers. She began her career at a time when birth in a

hospital was too often cold and impersonal, women in labor were heavily

sedated, and fathers were expected to remain in the waiting room. To spread

the concepts of family-centered care to others and help improve birthing

practices, she had a lengthy career as a labor and delivery nurse, a childbirth

and nurse educator, Director of the Cabrillo College nursing program, and an

author of many textbooks and scholarly articles. She received many

professional awards from national and international nursing organizations for

her dedication to the healthcare of women and babies. Since 1988, Celeste

was a principal of a leading women's healthcare consulting firm (Phillips +

Fenwick) that helped over 800 hospitals worldwide to improve maternity care

for women and babies. She proudly continued working with hospitals until

four years ago.

Celeste loved painting, drawing, and engaging in all types of craft projects.

Many of her friends have been the recipient of her hand-painted and decorated

greeting cards. The walls of her home are abundantly decorated with her

framed oil paintings and pastels. In the past several years, she served on the

Board of the Santa Cruz Art League. Celeste and Roger traveled extensively to

all parts of the world, always seeking out adventures that were accessible so

his wheelchair didn't stop their exploring. One particularly compelling trip was

when they toured Israel and many of the landmarks of early Christianity. They

also liked visiting New Orleans, North Carolina, and "anywhere" in New

England to see the leaves change color in the fall.

Celeste was a loyal and dedicated friend – she always remembered a friend's

birthday, anniversary, or special day with a phone call or a handwritten letter.

She adored all her grandchildren and was extremely proud of their

accomplishments and the successful adults they have become.

Celeste was a remarkable person, and will be missed dearly by her family and

dozens of lifelong friends and colleagues. Knowing and loving each one of you

was one of the joys of her life.

Celeste is survived by her husband, Roger; brother Ted Nagel (Karen) of

Sonoma and their children Jeffery, Rebecca, and Liz; daughter Catherine Way

(Lawrence) of Larkspur, CA and their daughters Elizabeth and Caroline; son J.

Duncan Phillips (Curlee Petty) of Cary, NC and their children Tyler and Lauren;

grandsons-through-marriage Stewart Way, Spencer (Kristen) and Spencer's

daughters Brooklyn and Kennedy; and many, many nieces and nephews from

Oregon and California to Louisiana and Georgia.

Celeste will be buried along-side her parents, Erwin and Catherine Nagel, in a

private ceremony at Oakwood Memorial Park, 3301 Paul Sweet Road, Santa

Cruz.

Everyone who knew and loved Celeste are welcome to join our family in a

celebration of the life of this amazing woman, to be held at High Street

Community Church, 850 High Street on Friday, March 29 at 2:00 pm.

A special thank you from our family to Cypress, Lucy, and Tupou for the

extraordinary and loving care they provided to Celeste in her final days. You

will always be in our hearts and prayers. It is seldom in life when you have the

opportunity to meet truly extraordinary people like you. Blessings.

In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a charitable donation in memory of

Celeste to the Santa Cruz Art League, 526 Broadway, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

or a , or send a card to Roger because he really misses

her.





