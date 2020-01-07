|
Charity Dasencrock
April 16, 1951 ~ Dec. 25, 2019
Resident of Captiola
She leaves her family, Diedrich Dasenbrock her older brother, and his wife Nancy, Reed Dasenbrock, her younger brother, and his wife, Mang Mang Qiu as well as many dear friends worldwide.
Charity was a published author, professional chef, licensed massage therapist and reiki master. She was a follower of the Huichol shamanic path.
She loved deeply, laughed abundantly, gave of herself generously.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held January 18, 2020. Details will be announced on her Facebook page.
In memory of Charity, please perform random acts of kindness.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2020