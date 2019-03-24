Charles B. Wilson

July 14, 1931 - February 23, 2019

A Resident of Corralitos, CA

Charles passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87. He is survived by the love of his life, Esther, with whom he enjoyed 68 years of marriage. They cherished their three children, David (Debra), William (Linda), and Victoria (Leonard), their six grandchildren, Jon (Celeste), Aaron, Remy (Luke), Matt, Mackenzie (Jake), and Jessica, their great grandchildren, Thomas and Henry and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents Foster and Viola Wilson, sister, Francis Johnson, and brother, John Wilson preceded him in death, and he survived by his brother, JB of Altamont, MO.

Charles served in the US Air Force 1951-1955, as a Staff Sergeant. He was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska Territory. In 1960 he graduated from the University of Colorado with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was a scoutmaster in Tampa, FL in the late 1960's. He loved working with wood and tile, and created wooden toys and household items for his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Charles will be interred at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA. The family would like to thank Hospice of Santa Cruz County for their great care and support, and also Saul and Dex from Florence Kuo Homecare. In lieu of flowers, contributions preferred to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. If you would like to express your condolences to the family, share your memories or view or post photos, please visit www.scmemorial.com





