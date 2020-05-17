Charles BiffinOct, 1942 - May 9, 2020Anderson, CAChuck died peacefully at his home in Anderson, CA on May 9, 2020. He was born in England and after the war moved to Sacramento with his family. He served in the US Army and then became a member of the Sprinkler Fitters Union Local 483 for 50 years. He lived in Boulder Creek for 30 years and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 43 years, and children Angela De La Rosa, Charles Biffin, Daniel Bidwell and two step children Deborah Linseth and Richard Cox, four Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren. He also leaves two sisters Frances Evans (Michael) and Margaret Munns (Donald), nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.