Charles BlairOct 25, 1946 - Oct 15, 2020Scotts ValleyCharles "Chuck" Blair passed away at the age of 74. His wife of 50 years, Lois Blair, and his children, Ian Blair and Lori Roberson, were at his side. Born in Santa Cruz to Rosa Mae and A.E. Blair, Chuck grew up in Scotts Valley on the family's 200 acre apple orchard. He was a member of Soquel High School's first graduating class of 1964. Following graduation, Chuck enlisted in the US Marine Corps. After three years of service, Chuck returned to Scotts Valley to help operate the family's apple business, selling apples to the public, markets, and juice companies throughout Santa Cruz and neighboring counties.Chuck was an active member of the Scotts Valley community, serving as the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce President in the mid-1980's and as a committee member of the Scotts Valley Days, where he enjoyed his passion for folk, rock and 50s' music by booking musicians for special events. Chuck was also a founding member of the Scotts Valley Nostalgia Nights, a non-profit organization that raised revenue for local charities and businesses by hosting vintage car shows.However, Chuck will be most fondly remembered for his artistic creation of Blair Ranch Park, a magical redwood forest filled with eclectic wooden carvings, native plant life, and serene walking trails. Chuck generously allowed friends and neighbors to use the park for hiking and as a venue for weddings and other celebrations. The park became a sanctuary for Chuck, far from the hustle and bustle of modern life, where he could always be found outside working or sharing a friendly chat with its regular visitors. When asked about traveling, Chuck responded: "Why would I leave the ranch when everything I love is here?"The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael C. Wu, Pamf Staff and the Care Team for their devoted care. Chuck is survived by his wife, Lois Blair, daughter Lori Roberson, son Ian Blair, grandchildren Damien Roberson and Isabella Blair, son-in-law Martin Roberson, daughter-in-law Anne Blair, and sisters Jinnie Anderson and Airynaa Tanberg.