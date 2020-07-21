Charles Curtiss HollidayJanuary 9, 1972 - July 13, 2020Santa Cruz, CaliforniaCharles Curtiss Holliday, 48, passed away in San Jose on July 13, 2020. Born in Santa Cruz to the late Ester Bradley-Delgado and Teddy L. Brown, he attended local schools and graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1989.Charles lived his life on his own terms. He was an outgoing and fun-loving person and as a young man loved to work on building and repairing bicycles. In his adult life, Charles had the opportunity to receive his firefighting and EMT credentials and assisted putting out fires in Coalinga, Ca. He loved reading, playing chess, music and his friends and family.Charles leaves behind a host of family who loved him. He will be loved and missed by his brother James Lee Holliday, Jr, his daughter LaDawn Holliday, his son, Jacob Harbison, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, his great-niece, his companion, Rebecca Matthews and countless close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ester, and his stepfathers, Jerry Bradley and James Lee Holliday. He will be truly missed……A private family viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3PM to 4PM at Santa Cruz Memorial Hillside Chapel, 1927 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, Ca. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Word of Life Daily Bread Food Pantry, 231 Wilkes Circle, Santa Cruz, Ca 95060