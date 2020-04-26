|
Charles Edgemon
Feb. 14, 1936 - Apr. 1, 2020
Boulder Creek
Chuck passed away peacefully on April 1st. Chuck was born in Spokane, Washington, where he lived and loved airplanes eventually earning a student pilot licence. He joined the air force in 1954, moved to California, and a year later obtained his private pilots licence. In four years, he became a staff sergeant in the air force and was selected by his commanding officer to go to the air force academy. He declined because he wanted to go to college and become an electrical engineer. He lived in the southern Bay Area for the majority of his adult life, and he enjoyed traveling the world extensively, learning about each country's unique history, and submerging himself in other cultures. He was a graduate of the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque (B.A.); Stanford University (M.A.); and Santa Clara University (J.D.) He served as Judge Pro Tempore for the Santa Clara Judicial District. He was a man of an extraordinary variety of interests and talents that he loved to share with as many people as possible, in a huge spirit of generosity. You could be at a gathering at his home, and in one day get legal advice, take a flight with him in a small plane, have your burning grammar questions answered (in the gentlest way), and then have a party at which he played the piano…he knew well over 1,000 songs…for hours while everyone joined in the fun, singing, clapping, dancing, or playing an instrument for accompaniment. He loved music so much! Nothing gave him greater joy than sharing it as often as he possibly could. His piano-playing was the background to every single gathering at which he was in attendance. And he loved to encourage budding musicians by requesting any beginner (or expert) to come join him for songs, celebrating their skills, making them look and feel good. He was loved and admired by all who knew him.
Chuck loved nothing more than spending time with his family…hugging, teasing, and laughing with them as often as he could, sending out love and warmth to all those around him. As well, he was a gregarious conversationalist who could talk to anybody, from toddlers to elders, joking and laughing, making them feel special.
This lover of life and family, this jokester, grammarian, pilot, lawyer, musician is remembered with love by Jacquelyn, his wife of 61 years, children Dennis, Janice, and Mark, grandchildren Cody, Jalie and Quinn (Mark), Grayson and Wyatt (Dennis), Kelly and Benton (Janice), and daughters-in-law Jeri Lynn and Pauline.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020