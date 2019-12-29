|
Charles "Chuck" Peddle
Nov. 25, 1937-Dec. 15, 2019
Santa Cruz
Charles "Chuck" Ingraham Peddle died at his home in Santa Cruz, California on December 15, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends. He was 82.
Chuck grew up in a working-class family near Augusta, Maine. After spending a summer working on a road gang after high school, he decided to attend the University of Maine, where he graduated with a degree in Engineering in 1959. After a stint in the Marine Corps Reserves, he joined General Electric, earning a reputation as a world-class engineer during his 11 years at the company.
Chuck's career might best be summed up by his own words: "You take a dream, and you build a dream, and you keep building on it and you don't let anybody stop you".
After working at Motorola on the 6800 microprocessor Chuck saw an opportunity to develop a less expensive one that could be used to produce affordable computers for the general public. Having failed to convince his bosses at Motorola, he went to work for MOS Technologies. Within six months, he and his team created the 6502 microprocessor, which was integral to the development of the Commodore 64 and the Apple II. He also led the team that designed the VIC 20 and the Commodore PET, the world's first personal computer. In 1980 he left MOS Technologies and founded Sirius Systems Technology (later changed to Victor Technologies) where the Victor 9000 was developed.
"More than any other person, Chuck Peddle deserves to be called the founder of the personal computer industry", wrote technology journalist Phil Lemmons in 1982. "Peddle made the personal computer possible".
A memorial service is planned for early 2020 in Santa Cruz, CA., time and place to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Chuck's memory to support the University of Maine Engineering Education and Design Center, care of the University of Maine Foundation, 2 Alumni Place, Orono, ME 04469-5792.
Chuck is survived by his partner of 35 years, Kathleen Shaeffer; siblings Doug, Duncan, and Sheldon Peddle, and Marthalie Furber-Peddle; daughters Debbie and Diana Peddle and Cheryl Prestia; sons Thomas & Robert Peddle, and Vernon Prestia; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019