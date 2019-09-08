|
|
Charles R. Hunter
Mar 15, 1941 - Aug 18, 2019
Santa Cruz
Charles R. Hunter (AKA Dick) passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2019, at the age of 78. Dick was born in Minneapolis, MN on March 15, 1941 and moved to Santa Cruz, CA, at the age of 2 years old, where he was raised by his grandmother, Mildred Wagner, and attended local schools. He met his future wife, Charlotte, while she was in high school. After she graduated from high school in 1961, they were married September 14, 1963. They were managers of apartments and mobile home parks for 40+ years. Charles enjoyed going camping, hunting, and fishing. They moved to Merced, CA three years ago.
Charles was preceded in death by his infant son and his son, Ron, his father, Charles A. Hunter, and his grandmother, Mildred Wagner. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, of 55-1/2 years of Merced, CA, his son Richard (Lori) of Watsonville, CA, his daughter Delaine of Merced, CA, his three granddaughters: Larissa of Santa Cruz, CA, Michelle of Watsonville, CA, and Chesney of Merced, CA. He is further survived by his brother Don (Kathy) of Shasta Lake; three sisters: Marilyn (Dale) of Washington State, Joyce of Penn Valley, and Janice (Don) of Stockton, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Charles' wishes, there will be no services. He was cremated and will be scattered at sea at a later date.
Whitton Family
Merced, CA
View the online memorial for Charles R. Hunter
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019