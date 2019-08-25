|
Charlie Alvin Comstock
Nov. 5, 1922 - August 6, 2019
Santa Cruz
Charlie was born in Erick, Oklahoma to Claude and Birdie Comstock. His family farmed a section of land during the Oklahoma Dust Bowl in the 1930's. Toward the end of the drought when Charlie was 16 they loaded up the Model T and traveled Route 66 to California doing odd jobs on the way.
They settled in Santa Cruz where his brother was discharged from the army.
In his twenties Charlie worked for Kerricks Laundry on Front street which was lost in the 1955 flood. He then went to work for the Union Ice Company on Chestnut Street. The family believes he may be the last of the iceman. Later he owned and operated Comstock Lode septic service.
Charlie was a fan of Friday night boxing, the Oklahoma Sooners and the 49er's. He attended several games at Kezar Stadium. But his greatest joy was playing cards (pedro) with his family and friends.
Although he had dementia in his later years he always shared the stories of his times in Oklahoma. It was harsh and the wind was always blowing cold.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marge, son Bob and his five siblings. He is survived by sons Chuck Comstock (Debbie) and Jon Comstock; his grandchildren Craig Comstock (Pam), Cami Lynch (Nikos) and Anna Comstock (Mike); his great-grandchildren Luca, Milo and Cooper.
We would like to thank the wonderful folks at Hearts and Hands who cared for Dad and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019