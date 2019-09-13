|
Cheryl Olmstead
November 20, 1947 - September 10, 2019
Lifelong Santa Cruz Resident
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Santa Cruz on Tuesday September 17th, for Cheryl Olmstead who passed away at her Santa Cruz home with her loving family at her bedside. A lifelong resident of Santa Cruz, she was 71 years old. Born to Elmo "Moe" and Wanda June Legge, her family operated Opal Cliffs Market on Portola Drive for many years.
Cheryl attended Holy Cross and Mora Catholic Schools. She graduated from Monterey Beauty College, and for more than 30 years, was co-owner of Salon Aptos.
Many family memories will continue to be cherished of Cheryl; especially her love for waterskiing and the memorable family trips to Coyote and Clear Lake. She also enjoyed dancing and shared her love of dancing and music with her grandchildren. Her family was of paramount importance in her life and she will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and devoted friend. Cheryl's dedicated work ethic made her a successful small business owner that formed lasting friendships throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Olmstead, her children Tom Audisio (wife Michelle), Jason Audisio and John Moncovich. Her brother and sisters, Annette Legge, Carol Legge, Jim Legge and Kelly Legge. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jared, Sophia, Gianna, Olivia and extended family (Atul, Tammy, Taylor and Madison Jani). She was preceeded in death by her brother Pat Legge.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at the Shrine of Saint Joseph, 544 West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz on Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial services will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. Any kind acts of charity can be made in Cheryl's memory to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital or .
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019