Chet J R WhiteNov. 23, 1979 - Oct. 18, 2020Resident of Santa CruzOur star has fallen and has been brought to earth.Sister's baby brotherMother's culinary protegeFather's best friendChet "JR" White was taken from us when his mighty heart suddenly stopped. JR was born in Santa Cruz and attended Cabrillo College. He will be remembered and missed for his kindness, generosity of spirit and extraordinary talent in music and cooking. During his youth, he was a founding member of "The Willies", a local high school punk band. JR later moved to San Francisco where he obtained a degree in Recording Engineering from the California Recording Academy while pursuing a career in cooking. He honed his culinary skills at Davies Symphony Hall in the Wattis Room and with Judy Rogers at Zuni Cafe. During his time in San Francisco he founded the band "Girls" who achieved global success and critical acclaim from 2007-2012. They recorded two albums ("Album" and "Father, and inspiring others with their sound. The group disbanded but JR with his expert ear and encyclopedic knowledge of music continued to produce, mix and engineer albums for Cass Mc Combs, Tobias Jesso Jr., The Spectrals and others.If you knew or associated with JR you will remember that he always encouraged and pushed others to actualize their best. JR would want you to grab a fishing pole, view art or eat something interesting and talk about it. He would want you to close your eyes and lose yourself inside a truly excellent song.Our sky and life has been diminished by one less star.