1/1
Chet J. R White
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chet J R White
Nov. 23, 1979 - Oct. 18, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Our star has fallen and has been brought to earth.
Sister's baby brother
Mother's culinary protege
Father's best friend
Chet "JR" White was taken from us when his mighty heart suddenly stopped. JR was born in Santa Cruz and attended Cabrillo College. He will be remembered and missed for his kindness, generosity of spirit and extraordinary talent in music and cooking. During his youth, he was a founding member of "The Willies", a local high school punk band. JR later moved to San Francisco where he obtained a degree in Recording Engineering from the California Recording Academy while pursuing a career in cooking. He honed his culinary skills at Davies Symphony Hall in the Wattis Room and with Judy Rogers at Zuni Cafe. During his time in San Francisco he founded the band "Girls" who achieved global success and critical acclaim from 2007-2012. They recorded two albums ("Album" and "Father, and inspiring others with their sound. The group disbanded but JR with his expert ear and encyclopedic knowledge of music continued to produce, mix and engineer albums for Cass Mc Combs, Tobias Jesso Jr., The Spectrals and others.
If you knew or associated with JR you will remember that he always encouraged and pushed others to actualize their best. JR would want you to grab a fishing pole, view art or eat something interesting and talk about it. He would want you to close your eyes and lose yourself inside a truly excellent song.
Our sky and life has been diminished by one less star.


View the online memorial for Chet J R White



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 23, 2020
JR was my friend and neighbor growing up in Boulder Creek. We grew up running around the neighborhood building forts, climbing trees, riding bikes and skateboards together. His Mom and Dad welcomed all the neighborhood kids with open arms. I’ll always remember skating off the gigantic front deck of his house and Wrestling down the spiral metal staircase in his room. I’m deeply saddened to hear of JRs life coming to an end so early but am happy to hear of his success as a musician and overall as a great person. I’ll always remember JR as a great friend. Cheers to you buddy.

R.I.P. from the Bergstrom family.
Jordan Bergstrom
Friend
October 23, 2020
JR was a great friend. He was so funny and creative. We would have so much fun making weird songs in the garage. If I was ever feeling bored, I would hang out with JR, because I knew we would create something great. And if I was ever feeling down, I always knew that he would be the friend to talk to.
I love you, JR.
Jeff Solomon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved