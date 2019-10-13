Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Severino's
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Wukovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Wukovich


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Wukovich Obituary
Chris Wukovich
Oct. 17, 1964 ~ Oct. 3, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Chris, 54 years old, passed away at home in Santa Cruz on October 3rd.
He was born in Billings, Montana to John and Radusha Wukovich on October 17, 1964. John passed away shortly after Chris's birth leaving Radusha to raise Chris and his sister Rosie.
Chris spent his childhood in Billings running around with his best friend Jay Goodwin before moving to Reno and then to Santa Cruz County in 1989, where he went to work for Patricia Vomvolakis. He spent the next 26 years working for Pat as a handyman, property manager, and eventual caretaker. The Vomvolakis family thought of him as one of their own.
Chris had a heart of gold. He defined the word selfless. He loved his dogs, trucks, rock n' roll, cigarettes, Coronas, and most of all, his friends and family. He was always late, rarely sober, and full of love. He will be greatly missed by the Vomvolakis, Keller, and Goodwin families, all his adopted nephews he so lovingly called his "criminals," as well as many others throughout the community lucky enough to have known him. We love you Chris. Please give grandma a kiss for us and tell Doni to be good up there. Keep the truck running and the music blaring!
Please join us as at Severino's bar around 4:00 on Chris's birthday Thursday, October 17, for Coronas and Don Julios just as Chris would have wanted. Call Pete at 831-331-3994 with any questions.


View the online memorial for Chris Wukovich
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Download Now