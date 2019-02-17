Christine Ellen Donovan

November 27, 1952 - January 31, 2019

A Longtime Resident of Santa Cruz

Chris was born in Waltham, MA. She graduated Framingham Union Hospital a Registered Nurse and continued to work there for eight years. In 1973 she met her husband Tom, first as a patient, they crossed paths a year and a half later and married June 13, 1975. In 1979 Chris and Tom took the long route on a trip to California, 6 months and 13,000 miles later found Santa Cruz. Chris worked as a registered nurse at Community Hospital on Frederick St. In 1983 she left nursing to join Tom in their sign business Donovan Signs, working together for 38 years. She loved art, attending numerous classes over the years, then created her own art reflecting her personality in water color, acrylic/mixed media and cold wax. Chris also enjoyed writing poetry including being published in a quarterly anthology. She acquired an ear for folk music reflected in her CD collection and attending live concerts here in Santa Cruz. We enjoyed 44 years together as life partners. Services for Chris will be held at Oakwood Memorial Park Chapel, 3301 Paul Sweet Rd. Santa Cruz February 28 at 11 AM. If you would like to send condolences to Chris's family, view or post photos, or share your memories, please visit w.w.w.scmemorial.com





