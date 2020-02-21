|
Christopher C. Goddard
May 11, 1955 - February 5, 2020
A Resident of Santa Cruz, Ca
Christopher C. Goddard, 64, passed away unexpectedly from a stroke on February 5th, 2020 in Santa Cruz, CA. Born on May 11, 1955 in San Jose, CA, Chris spent his childhood in both France and Italy where, inspired by the European masters, he spent his life pursuing all things art. He earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Art from San Jose State University, which provided a basis for his life's work as a glassblower, sculptor and, in recent years, a writer, with a focus in children's literature.
Chris lived his entire adult life, surrounded by his art, at his Santa Cruz beach house where the ocean served not only as a creative inspiration but also as a treasure trove for the marine fossils he so enjoyed collecting. On a whimsical note, his Halloween pumpkin displays will be missed by the amazing neighborhood community which he was so proud to be a part of.
Chris is survived by his brother, David Goddard of Los Gatos, sister, Ghislaine (Ghi) La Porta of Orinda, aunt, Dorothy Tolin, and cousins Nancy Tolin and Donna Schulz. Chris is pre-deceased by his parents Wesley and Shirley Goddard.
A memorial will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, March 1st at his home at 305 Geoffroy Dr., Santa Cruz.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2020