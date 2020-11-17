Christopher David Ow
Feb. 23, 1966 - Nov. 5, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Christopher David Ow passed away unexpectedly on November 5th, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born on February 23, 1966 in Carmel, California. When he was six months old, Chris moved with his family to Santa Cruz County where he lived the remainder of his life.
Chris was a graduate of Soquel High School, attended Cabrillo College, and received his BS degree in Business Administration from Chico State University. He was a third-generation member of the Ow Family, worked as a property manager with Ow Family Properties and was the on-site manager at King's Village Shopping Center in Scotts Valley.
In his youth, Chris was a competitive BMX racer and traveled across the country to races. At the JAG BMX Championship in 1977, he won the World Champion title of the 12-year-old division. He was sponsored by Wes' BMX, Powerlite, and Patterson Racing teams. Chris started riding minibikes at the age of three, the beginning of a lifetime love of motorcycling. With his dad, he rode many Santa Cruz Ridge Runner Motorcycle Club events and they enjoyed participating in the Colorado 500 charity rides, where Chris won the Rider of the Year and Ironman awards. He rode dual sport and also competed in cross country and motocross racing, where he earned top honors of the #1 plate. Racing and the racing community were an influential part of his life. The positive energy he brought to the race track led to many meaningful friendships. Chris' motto was "Ride Happy".
Chris' unconditional love and caring spirit were the foundation of his character. His presence brightened the lives and brought smiles to all of those around him. He was deeply connected with the community and loved interacting with all those he met. Chris will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Chris is survived by his loving children Amber and Austin Ow; his life partner Carmen Garcia; her son William Allen, his wife Amy Allen and their children Jessie, Thomas, and Shaddix, who Chris loved as family; parents David and Judy Ow; sisters Karen Ow and Sharis Ow; nephew and godson Kyle (Nicole) Winterhalder, great niece Kaylie Winterhalder, and niece Lauryn (Rob) Groh; niece BreAnne Rhett and nephew Bryce Rhett; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and extended family.
Viewing hours will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Friday November 20, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
A celebration of life will be held at Carl Connelly Stadium at Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Dr, Aptos, CA on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Due to COVID health guidelines and restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. If you are feeling ill or experiencing symptoms, please refrain from attending. Heels are not permitted on the Cabrillo turf. For those who wish to participate but are unable to do so in person, services will be streamed via Tribucast, link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/876051267
