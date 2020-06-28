Claire Ann Potter
March 9, 1934 – June 19, 2020
Resident of Soquel
Claire Ann Potter of Soquel California passed away on June 19, 2020. Born in San Francisco on March 9, 1934, she was raised in the city by her parents Martin and Lillian Pihl. In 1953 she married Sam Potter, and they remained married until his passing in 2012. Throughout their marriage they lived in numerous locations in California, Nevada, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Claire Ann was a registered nurse, attending college after having her children, graduating as valedictorian from Santa Rosa Junior College, and obtaining her BSN from Kutztown State College. Her nursing career spanned 40 years in numerous settings including administration, with her true passion being a Diabetic Educator.
Throughout her life, Claire Ann was active in numerous Masonic fraternal organizations including the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, Rainbow Girls and Beauceant all of which are faith based and dedicated to charitable missions. Of these many organizations, she was most proud of White Shrine, having served as the Supreme Worthy High Priestess of the United States and Canada.
She is survived by her two children, her son Mark Potter of Gretna Nebraska, and her daughter Karen Jelcick of Soquel California, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
There will be no services due to the current health crisis. Please make any memorial gifts in her name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Northern California. (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/sacramento)
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.