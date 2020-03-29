|
|
Clarence Pacheco
March 15, 1925 – March 7, 2020
Residence of Santa Cruz
Clarence Pacheco, 94, born in Kohala, Hawaii, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Valley Haven in Santa Cruz.
Clarence resided in Santa Cruz for 46 years. He was a house painter and retired from Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. He loved to attend to his gardening and cooking, especially a good BBQ. He was an avid sports fan and it did not matter if it was football or baseball or golf, he loved it! He never met a stranger and he loved to laugh and joke. Until the end he enjoyed laughing with his friends and family.
Clarence was a loving father to all four of his children: Kenneth Ray (Kathleen) Pacheco of Los Banos, CA; Clarence (JoAnn) Pacheco, Jr. of Aberdeen, WA; Terry Wayne Pacheco of San Mateo, CA; and Martha Ann Pacheco of Weaverville, NC. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: John Pacheco, Lenay Pacheco, Gary Pacheco and Kevin Stevens; and many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Clarence was preceded in death by his first wife, Sara Bernice Pacheco; second wife, Adrienne Louise Pacheco; and son, Kenneth Ray Pacheco. Whether you called him Dad, Grandpa and Uncle, he will be truly missed by all.
A memorial service to celebrate Clarence's life is to be announced at a future time.
If you would like to send your condolences to Clarence's family please visit www.scmemorial.com
View the online memorial for Clarence Pacheco
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020