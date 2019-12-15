|
|
Claudia Jeanne Willrodt Winters
August 29, 1948 ~ November 24, 2019
The Queen of Friends
Claudia Winters' gift of making—and keeping—friends began almost as soon as she did. She lived the Beatles' line—"the love you take is equal to the love you make"—as evidenced by the steady stream of visitors, calls and cards she received in her last weeks. She had active friendships that were nearly 70 years strong as well as those with just a few years of connectedness. Claudia was a beacon of love and strength to her family as well, fulfilling her role as daughter, sister, aunt, and great aunt, actively involved in the lives of her kin.
The only daughter of Harvey and Jeanne (Dennis) Willrodt, Claudia was born and raised in Salinas, the older sister to four brothers: Peter (Sole); Jimmy (Lynn Chiment); Steven (deceased); and Richard. Whether due to being the firstborn or just her innate character, Claudia was an empathetic woman and a natural leader. She was co-president of her Class of 1966 at Notre Dame in Salinas and continued connections with many of her school peers up to the time of her passing.
Claudia sometimes defined herself as 'a planner,' which was evident in both her professional and volunteer lives. Add to that her integrity, honor and candor, and it is clear she was an exceptionally gifted woman. Claudia was very successful in the business world, beginning work in the office of Stanford's Nuclear Medicine Department at 21 and ending her career after 15 years at Sun Microsystems. That position offered her many opportunities to pursue her love of travel—talk about an employment benefit!—as she took care of business in Asia, in Europe and across the US. After retirement from the tech world, Claudia pursued her love of design by founding CJW Design, through which she helped her clients make their homes and offices 'just right.'
Claudia's lifelong love of adventure and travel was jump-started by grandmother Emma Dennis, who took Claudia on her first big trip by train across the USA. Soon after, she went international, and the miles kept coming whenever time and work allowed. Of all her roaming, she most treasured her recent-ish visit to the Holy Land in a group led by Fr. Mike Miller. She took a solo side trip while in the Mideast— her family and friends wrung their hands over this one—to more personally explore that often unstable area. She was deeply moved by the whole experience.
Her love of the arts—and, not to mention, her talent—led Claudia to paint, especially watercolors. She was an avid student and had recently enrolled in another series of lessons. She also collected others' art in an eclectic array adorning the walls and tabletops of her warmly decorated Aptos home. Claudia was also a devotee of live theater, subscribing for many seasons to local productions.
The Queen of Friends was instrumental in promoting birthday gatherings for her co-celebrants: she had her Santa Clara Valley group; her La Selva group; and her Santa Cruz group. When it was her turn to host, guests could always, always count on a really memorable occasion, since cooking—and entertaining—were two of Claudia's favorite hobbies. After the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement, Claudia hosted a Princess Party in which each person was gifted with a tiara—and a fabulous meal. Her 70th birthday celebration was pure delight for all attending. Claudia's frequent entertaining was her way to bring people together; the good food was a bonus (and she shared her recipes!).
After her retirement from Sun, Claudia began bridge lessons to freshen the game she'd learned years before. Bridge starred in many an afternoon's activities, and the Queen of Friends further expanded her realm in the process. Claudia also hoped that all that trumping would keep her mental skills honed: Given that she won often, that seemed to be the case. She also was a wicked-good Hand and Foot player, seldom placing second.
Around 2011, Claudia accepted an invitation to join Friends of Hospice (FOH), an all-volunteer group that raises funds for Hospice of Santa Cruz County. This quickly became a true win-win for both Claudia and FOH: the Queen of Friends made new ones; and FOH benefited enormously from Claudia's tremendous creative and organizational talents. Many an Oktoberfest and other fundraisers were enhanced by her innovations and dedication.
As a very grateful two-time breast cancer survivor, Claudia was honored to model in some of the 's benefit fashion shows. Though she eventually succumbed to a rare kind of cancer at home in Aptos, she continued to believe in the mission of the search for a cure.
Claudia was a generous woman, giving freely of herself to those who needed support. She was a true go-to person, helping her friends to work through difficult times and situations. The only exception to Claudia's generosity concerned her lemons: She had worked for years to nurture a lemon tree in her front yard, coaxing it along until it finally yielded a few yellow orbs. Eventually, it became a robust producer, so friends felt they could ask to take some lemons home. Green-thumb Claudia's response to the requests was, "Just one."
Besides her brothers, Claudia is survived by their children and their families, to whom Claudia was devoted: Joey and Teu Willrodt and sons Toa, Tai and Tavita; Bobby and Molly Willrodt; Michael and Cindy Willrodt and son Malakai; Geoffrey Willrodt; Beau Willrodt; and Haley Willrodt and her son Gabriel. Claudia was a true cheerleader to her niece and nephews in their athletic pursuits, as well as in their life pursuits.
Claudia's family wishes to thank Hospice of Santa Cruz County, Dr. Michael Wu and Dr. Juan Rodriguez for their tremendous support. Claudia will be remembered in a celebration of life, followed by a reception, at Resurrection Church in Aptos on Wednesday, 29 January, at 11AM. Should you care to honor her with a memorial donation, she asked that you consider Hospice of Santa Cruz County, the or a .
Found on Claudia's desk after her passing, written in her own hand, is this perhaps prescient quote. The author is not credited; it could be that the Queen of Friends wrote it herself.
She whom we love and lose is no longer where she was before.
She is now wherever we are.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019