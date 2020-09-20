Clayton "Clay" E. Leonard
July 12, 1943 - August 16, 2020
A Resident of Santa Cruz
Clay went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was 77 years old.
He was born on July 12, 1943 at the U.S. Naval Hospital on Mare Island in Vallejo, to Charles and Doris Leonard. After graduating high school in Arizona, Clay joined the Navy in 1962, and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War.
On February 13, 1965, he married the love of his life, Anna Maria Leonard. They were married for 55 years. His two children, Curt Leonard and Gina Lapioli were his pride and joy.
Clay worked at Bank of America and Wells Fargo, was a Finance Manager at various car dealerships, however, his favorite occupation was working with his twin brother Chuck, at Steinbeck Mortgage in Salinas.
Clay loved sports and adventure! From 1,000 miles in a day motorcycle rides, to scuba diving, to countless golf tournaments (he had a hole-in-one seven times), he knew how to have fun. He was a member of Salinas Golf & Country Club, Salinas Fairways, Christian Motorcycle Association, Santa Cruz Aquatechs, The Elks Lodge and Kiwanis. He also coached Little League and was the greatest fan and supporter of his children and grandchildren.
Clay was a member of Santa Cruz Bible Church for over 30 years, and he loved to share about his faith in Jesus. His quick wit, unforgettable smile and endless jokes and laughter will never be forgotten. His family misses him terribly, but knows they will be reunited with him in Heaven one day.
Clay was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his mother, Doris, his brother, Chuck, and his grandson, Clay. He is survived by his wife, Anna, his two children, Curt (Jodie), Gina (Russ), seven grandchildren (Taylor, Gianna, Olivia, Lilly, Connor, Nathan, Natalia), one great granddaughter,(Blakely), sister-in-laws, (Pauline DeJong, Paula Brooke), and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ronald McDonald House, RMHC.org
501 E Roanoke Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004
