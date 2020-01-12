|
Cliff Warner
Sept. 24, 1950 ~ Dec. 5, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Cliff Warner--photographer, graphic designer, ceramicist, musician, and social activist—passed recently at the age of 69 after a year and a half battle with cancer. A celebration of his life will be held on January 19, 2020 from 2:30-5:00 p.m. at rooms 110 and 111 at the Tannery Arts Center, 1010 River St., Santa Cruz CA 95060. (Photo by Gina Orlando-Serna)
View the online memorial for Cliff Warner
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020