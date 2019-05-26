Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
Clifford Burchett II
March 15, 1939 ~ May 12, 2019
Resident of Ben Lomond
Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather now at rest with God after a yearlong intensive struggle. He was born in Los Angeles and grew up in San Fernando Valley. Graduating from Bellarmine Jefferson High School. He served eight years in the Air Force and 30 years as a salesman and delivery driver. He loved boating, water skiing in the Sierra Lakes and fishing in Monterey Bay. Many miles of motorcycling diminished after colliding with a one-ton bull. Bluegrass festivals with special friends and his 1957 Oldsmobile's were his favorite's passions. His contributions to developing his home of 43 years in Ben Lomond will live on with his family. His wife of 56 years, Bobbie: son Gene (Cathy), Daughters Jenny, Kathy and Mickey (Robert). His Grandchildren; Jamie (Derek), Ryan, Caitlin (Isaac), Aura (Rodney), Silka (Gene) & Dylan (Marcos), 10 great grandchildren and brother in-law Cliff (Darlene) Harris, There is one more star in the sky now, the brightest star of all. A celebration of life will be held by family and friends at a later date.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 26, 2019
