Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Corralitos Community Church
26 Browns Valley Rd.
Corralitos, CA
View Map
Clifford J. Bridgette


1939 - 2019
Clifford J. Bridgette Obituary
Clifford J. Bridgette
Feb. 19, 1939 - June 26, 2019
Watsonville, California
On Wednesday June 26, 2019 Clifford J. Bridgette passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was 80 years old.

Clifford was born on February 19, 1939 in Watsonville to his parents Don and Helen Bridgette. He was a hardworking man who embraced many aspects of life. He was a licensed land surveyor, and founded Bridgette Land Surveying in 1977. He was a member of the California Land Surveyors Association. He served as a board member at Monte Vista Christian High School. He was a Pop Warner football coach. He loved playing golf as often as possible. Most importantly he loved his family and enjoyed spending quality time with them. He was a life-long resident of Watsonville.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Bridgette; his children, Allison (Derek) Witmer and Michael (Megan) Bridgette; his sister, Loretta Hoffman; and his grandchildren, Clint, Alexis, Ryan and Mikayla. He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Helen Bridgette; and his brother Robert Bridgette.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Corralitos Community Church, located at 26 Browns Valley Rd. in Corralitos, 95076.

Donations can be made to the .


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 7, 2019
