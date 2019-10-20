|
|
Clifford Ken Miura
Feb. 29, 1932 - Oct. 5, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Clifford Ken Miura was born to Helen and Roy Miura in Sacramento, California on February 29, 1932. He was 10 years old when World War II began. His family was incarcerated at the internment camps in Tulelake, California, and Topaz, Utah. During the war, Ken's family moved to Chicago and afterwards Lodi, where he graduated from Tokay High School and entered UC Berkeley in 1950, graduating in 1954 and was admitted to UC San Francisco School of Medicine. In 1956, he married Sandra Aiko Sofye. Ken graduated from UCSF in 1957 and interned at Highland Hospital, Oakland. He was drafted into the United States Army where he served as a Captain in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1964. After completing three years of radiology medical training at Wadsworth Veterans Administration Hospital in West Los Angeles, he studied neuroradiology at UCSF, specializing in head, neck and spine. Ken was a general radiologist and neuroradiologist for Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital for over 35 years. Ken oversaw the installation of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Unit in 1985. Often, he could be seen on his daily lunchtime runs from the MRI Unit to DeLaveaga Golf Course and back. Besides being a runner, Ken was an avid gardener and Niners fan, holding his father's season tickets from Kezar Stadium to Candlestick Park until the Niners moved to Levi's Stadium. Early in 2019 Ken was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome. The complications from the condition took his life on October 5.
Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra, his daughters Lisa and Shari as well as his brother Neal, and sister, Amy, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank all the medical, nursing and auxiliary staff members at Dominican Hospital, Santa Cruz and Pacific Coast Manor, Capitola, for their constant support and expert care of Ken in his final days.
At Ken's request there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to Dominican Hospital Physicians Pteron Society, 1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 or Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation (mds-foundation.org), 4573 South Bend Street, Suite 150, Yardsville, NJ 08620.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019