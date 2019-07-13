Clinton Paulson

June 12, 1919 - July 7, 2019

La Selva Beach

On July 7, 2019, Clinton Albert Paulson passed peacefully into the next life, surrounded by family to help him on his journey just one month after celebrating his 100th birthday with dozens of family and friends. Clint (AKA CAP or Cappy) was an extraordinarily generous and accepting person who loved classic films, spy novels and politics. He will be missed by the many who had the good fortune to count him as part of their lives.

Clint and his twin sister June were born in Oakland, CA on Jun 12, 1919 to George and Mary Paulson. Growing up during the Great Depression, Clint and June were raised by various family members as well as foster care throughout California. His childhood experiences gave him deep insights into the value of family life and the special needs of children, which guided him throughout his professional career.

As a young man, Clint first joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, then enlisted in the United States Navy just two days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, eventually serving in Guadalcanal. During a brief return to San Francisco in 1944, he married Ethel Blythe before sailing out on the USS Broadwater on a Pacific tour that lasted until the end of World War II and Clint's honorable discharge in August 1945.

Clint used the GI Bill to earn a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Chapman College before going on to the UCLA Graduate School of Social Work and later the University of Utah, where he completed his Masters in Social Work. Clint devoted his entire professional life to families and children, working for the Los Angeles County Welfare Department, LA County Medical Services, California State Department of Education for children with special needs, and the Southwest Regional Deaf Blind Center. He never wavered in his belief that children of all abilities deserve individualized attention to help each and every one achieve their full potential. Although he himself struggled with learning disabilities, he developed a passion for creative writing and poetry, which he pursued throughout his life.

Clint's marriage to Ethel ended in 1949. Seven years later he married Helen Burn, becoming a loving and supportive stepfather to her sons Jerry and Ron Burns and eventually welcoming his own son Neil to the world. Clint retired from the Department of Education in 1983 in order to care for Helen until her death in 1984, after which he started volunteering in the community. Clint and Ethel became reaquainted and were married from 1988 until Ethel's death in 2002. Throughout this time, Clint became more and more active with the Retired Public Employees Association, serving in local and state offices and eventually sitting on the Board of Directors, in charge of Membership.

In 2003 Clint married Josephine King, who shared his enthusiasm for volunteerism. Together they moved to Santa Cruz in 2007, eventually settling in La Selva Beach. Although Jo's six children were all adults, Cappy considered them all his own family, and the feeling was mutual.

Clint was predeceased by his parents, his twin sister June Roberts, his son Neil, his first wife Ethel and his second wife Helen. Already missing him are his wife Jo, his 8 stepchildren, his niece Diane Rideaux, his 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous extended family members. In accordance with his wishes, instead of a service the family will join in a celebration of his life later this summer. Donations in Clint's memory can be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County (hospicesantacruz.org) or Retired Public Employees Building Fund (300 T Street, Sacramento, CA 95811).





View the online memorial for Clinton Paulson Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel from July 13 to July 14, 2019