Colleen Georgette Brennan

Sept. 3, 1948 - Feb. 9, 2019

Resident of Ben Lomond

Longtime San Lorenzo Valley resident Colleen Brennan passed away at her Ben Lomond home on Feb. 9, with her family at her side.

Colleen was born in Van Nuys, California to parents Reba Helen and George James Brennan. She moved to the Santa Cruz area more than forty-five years ago, leaving briefly to live and work in Oregon, but ultimately returned to the Central Coast, living in Scotts Valley and most recently in Ben Lomond. She loved the Santa Cruz mountains and never wanted to be far from the ocean.

Over the years she owned and operated several successful restaurants, including Water Street Station, The Friendly Fox, and Spanky's Café, from which she retired. She enjoyed travelling, fishing, camping, and preparing elaborate meals for friends and family. No one went hungry at Thanksgiving. Colleen was always happiest when surrounded by people and had a generous spirit which inevitably led her to help anyone in need.

Intolerant of cruelty in any form, she considered the welfare of children and animals to be of paramount importance. An avid animal lover, she always had a dog or cat in her lap, and their love for her was obvious.

She was loved and will be missed by an overwhelming number of friends, most notably Donna and Kitty, Wendy and Connie, Pam and Sue, and so many more. Colleen is survived by her son, David Roscoe Vassar and his wife Carla, godson Wade Daniel Williamson, granddaughter Shannan Nicole Hernandez, grandson Devin Roscoe Vassar, three great-grandchildren, and the partner with whom she shared thirty-one unforgettable years, Patti Comer.

All are welcome to join in a celebration of the life of this amazing woman, to be held at Monty's Log Cabin in Felton from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Pot-luck dishes will be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any charitable organization devoted to the welfare of animals.





