Colleen Lucille (McInerney) Meagher
August 2, 1926 - October 2, 2020
La Selva Beach, CA
Colleen Lucille (McInerney) Meagher was born August 2, 1926 in Hollywood, California and passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 in Fresno California. Colleen was the second daughter of John Enright and Blanche Lucille (Ketchum) McInerney. She and her sister, Elaine, spent their early years in southern California where they attended school, rode horses and played polo. At age twelve, she moved with her mother and sister to Windy Hill Farm, an eighty-acre horse ranch in Santa Cruz, California, and became a member of the Pogonip women's polo team. The team won the State Championship seven years in a row and made an impression on Colleen that would last a lifetime.
Having moved to San Francisco to finish high school and begin a career, Colleen was courted by a Minnesota-born WWII pilot, Frederick Hemingway Waldron III, whom she married in San Francisco on May 26, 1950. Together they moved to Los Altos, California and raised three children, Wendy Waldron (Dan Miller), Sharon (Kevin Whitlock) and Ted Waldron (Michele). After her divorce, she went back to work and earned her real estate license. She later met Edward N. Meagher and the two were married in Los Altos California on October 12, 1974. Colleen and Edward retired to La Selva Beach, California in the early-1980's.
Colleen's return to Santa Cruz County spurred an interest in her past. She became an honorary member of the Pogonip Polo Club and spent many years researching and writing about Pogonip's history and the initiation of the United States Women's Polo Association, culminating in the publication of "Comin' Thru: The Golden Age of Women's Polo 1834-1941". She also volunteered for over twenty years as a docent at Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve in Moss Landing. She loved her community at La Selva Beach and living near the Pacific Ocean. In May 2018, Colleen moved to Atria Senior Living in Fresno, California, to be near her son. Ted was a wonderful caregiver the last few years of her life and she always spoke about her Sunday night dinners at Ted and Michele's where she loved Ted's cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and husband. She is survived by her three children and their spouses and five grandchildren Megan Miller, Chris and Margaret Whitlock and Brooke and John Waldron.
A family memorial is planned for spring 2021 in La Selva Beach. In lieu of sending flowers you may make a donation to Elkhorn Slough Foundation (Elkhornslough.org
or 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville, CA 95076) or your favorite charity
