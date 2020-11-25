Colleen Rae SandsNov 25, 1945-Nov 6, 2020Columbia, CaliforniaBorn in the Jacksonville Fl Naval Hospital in 1945, Colleen spent her childhood in the East Bay and Boulder Creek, California, and graduated from San Lorenzo Valley High School in 1963. After serving 3 years in the Navy as a Medic in South Carolina and Florida during the Vietnam War, Colleen lived in Sayre, PA from 1967-1972, and earned her nursing degree from Corning Community College. In 1972 Colleen moved back to Santa Cruz county with her young daughters, where she worked several years as a nurse at Stanford University Medical Center, and over 20 years at Dominican Hospital.In the early 90s, Colleen embarked on a second career as a mosaic artist. She attended many workshops to develop her skills and learn different techniques. Her many works will continue to be enjoyed by friends and family.Colleen loved to travel, and visited many different countries. She enjoyed meeting people, and was a member of SERVAS. She was an avid gardener and collected unusual specimens of bamboo, bananas, succulents, aquatic and carnivorous plants. She was a great reader, was always curious and had an enthusiasm for life. She loved her dogs, and on her daily dog walks she established many friendships.In 2014 Colleen moved to Columbia, CA to be near her daughter Kimberly Baker and family: husband Carl and her beloved grandchildren, Carson & Kathryn. In her adopted town, she enjoyed her new friends as part of the rock garden society, book club and exercise class.In addition to the Bakers, she is survived by her daughter, Wendy Selleck of Boulder Creek, sisters Sharon Potter (Calvin) of Santa Cruz, and Margie Plog of Grass Valley, Brothers Don Sands (Carmen) San Diego, Jim Sands (Kathleen) Boise and Ken Sands (Tanwarin) Thailand/Redding.