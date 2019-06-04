Constance Lufkin-Barr

Felton, CA

Connie Lufkin-Barr passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

She was born Constance Scott on November 10, 1932, in Gloucester, Massachusetts, to Irene Rice and Walter Scott. Connie married early at age 18, leaving her nursing studies to accompany husband Richard Lufkin, also from Gloucester, in his career as a naval officer. While he was at sea aboard submarines and then aircraft carriers, she raised their young children, Peter and Susan, while living at a series of ports on the east coast.

In 1963 she moved with her family to Guam, where for four years she was active with Navy wives' organizations and taught swimming and water safety.

The family returned to the states in 1967, first in the Washington DC area and then settling in Palos Verdes, California. In 1969, Shortly after retiring from the service, Richard died tragically of a medical error in a VA hospital. Nevertheless, Connie continued her thriving real estate career and later was a founding member of ORCAS, a marine mammal rights group. As president of the group she lobbied successfully to close Marine Land of the Pacific, a precursor of SeaWorld, and establish a marine mammal rescue center. Connie married again in 1991 to entrepreneur Dennis Barr, only for him to die from a stroke within the year.

After over 20 years in Palos Verdes, Connie moved to Felton, CA to be closer to daughter Susan and three granddaughters Mary, Julia, and Tory. She opened Small Changes, a children's clothing store in 1994, and was active in the Felton Business Association, serving as its president in 2003. She was also a founding member and chairperson of FLOW, a residents group that wrested control of the local water supply from a predatory investment firm. For over ten years, Connie was an enthusiastic supporter of the Loch Lomond Celtic Society and had been chief of the annual Highland Games.

It's been almost four years since Connie last had an evening glass of wine at the Cowboy Bar & Grill with her frequent companion, Nick. Dementia had taken its toll. But her friends and family, including daughter Susan Dickerson and son Peter Lufkin, sister Carol Porter, daughter in law Francie and grandson Jack, all have enduring memories of her life well-lived.

Donations in Connie's memory can be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care's Serenity House, 509 East Montecito Street, Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.





