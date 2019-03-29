|
|
Constance Wright
March 20, 1920-March 13, 2019
Santa Cruz
Born in Livermore CA, Constance, "Connie" was a Navy Nurse in WW2 and continued as an RN and caregiver in Santa Cruz the rest of her life. She died peacefully surrounded by family. She will be cherished by her children, David & Barbara, grandchildren Sarah and Briana, and great grandchildren Faith, Isabel, Christian, Jacob & Aiden, and anyone else who knew her.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019