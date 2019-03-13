Craig Miller Robinson

October 17, 1925 - March 8, 2019

Chico

Craig passed away peacefully in Chico, California at the age of 93.

Craig was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1925 and had two siblings, brother Ruben and sister Donna, who preceded Craig in death. Craig was a graduate from Michigan State University. Craig came to California in 1962, where he met his wife Leslie. They resided in Ben Lomond for 34 years. Both Craig and Leslie were active members with St Andrew's Episcopal Church of Ben Lomond. Craig was the owner, publisher and editor of the Valley Press from 1962 to 1979. Craig also founded and established the Scotts Valley Banner. Craig and Leslie retired to Chico, California in 1996. Craig enjoyed oil painting, 49er football and tennis. He was well known as an accomplished golfer with 7 hole-in-ones to his credit.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Leslie Robinson. Son, John Robinson (Boulder Creek), daughter, Laurel Robinson (Ben Lomond) and daughter, Kristin Pankhurst (Chico), 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

A small grave side service will be held Thursday at 1:00 pm, March 14, 2019 at the Felton Cemetery, 449 Felton Empire Rd, Felton, Ca

The Family welcomes the friends of Craig.





