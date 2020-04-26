|
Craig Nubuo Honda
June 29, 1944 – April 2, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Craig Nubuo Honda, left this Earth peacefully on April 2, 2020. He was 75.
In 1944, Craig was born in Manzanar Internment Camp during WWII and grew up in Seabrook, New Jersey. He has resided in Patterson, Watsonville, Capitola and Santa Cruz, California. He was employed by Willig, County of Santa Cruz, and West Marine.
From 1961-1967 he served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Oklahoma City as a Radio Operator, Vietnam Veteran, Commanding Officer and was decorated with the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
Craig fully embraced his many "Chapters of Life" as a brother, father, uncle, Godfather, friend, avid fisherman, extraordinary music enthusiast, lover of reading, Native American history, cooking, long distance runner, and spending time with his special family-of-friends in their Santa Cruz neighborhood. His vast intellect was reflected in there was not a thing he couldn't do or learn to do. Most importantly, Craig would never turn down a person in need. His unforgettable laugh and generosity will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Craig will be announced at a later date.
If you would like to send your condolences to Craig's family please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020