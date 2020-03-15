|
Curt Stephen Rettig
May 2, 1952 – February 28, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Curt Stephen Rettig passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 67.
Curt was born on May 2, 1952 to Clifford and Patricia Rettig. He was the eldest of four children.
Curt is survived by his two sons, Troy and Craig; daughter, Graceann; father, Clifford; siblings, Bruce, Scott and Paula; and his former wife, Susan. His third son, Brett, passed away in 2018 and the Rettig family is finding comfort knowing Curt and Brett are resting peacefully together in heaven. Curt was a family man and his children remember him as being the most loving and supportive father they could have asked for.
Curt had a way of making everyone he met feel special and loved. He dedicated his life to putting smiles on faces, creating lasting friendships and making people laugh.
A memorial service will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church, 7600 Soquel Dr., Aptos, CA on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Following the Mass, a Celebration of Life will be held at Seascape Golf Club, 610 Clubhouse Dr., Aptos, CA at 12:30 PM. Curt was happiest when his loved ones were all together having a good time, so the Rettig family looks forward to seeing you there!
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020