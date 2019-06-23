Home

She died peacefully at home June 17, 2019 at the age of 89. She moved from Santa Cruz 23 years ago as an Educational Therapist who was one of the first graduating class of the University of Santa Cruz. Cynthia had also taught Ballet Folklorico dancing and owned /operated her herbal job in Solano Beach. She is survived by daughters Laurie (Vincent) Struthers, husband John of Boulder Creek, Jami Kolopos of Grass Valley, sons Tracy Vincent, wife Connie of Penn Valley, Robin Vincent wife Sheila of Citrus Heights, grandchildren Jason Vincent, Aileen (Meehan) Warner, Shawn Meehan, Justin Vincent and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Joel Vincent (2009). Her light in this world will forever shine. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future in Cool. CA.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 23, 2019
