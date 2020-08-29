Cynthia LarkinNov. 4, 1927 – Aug. 18, 2020Santa CruzCynthia Abigail Ann George was born in Brooklyn NY to Frederick and Mildred George. As a young adult she moved to Sacramento and there she met her husband Keith Larkin. After the birth of their son Kevin, they relocated to Santa Cruz in 1956 and their family grew with the birth of their daughters Kristy and Cheryn.Passionate about helping others, they started the Kay Foundation; a nonprofit organization to help underprivileged kids at Deer Valley Ranch. That passion lead them to get involved with helping children in third world countries. Their efforts were achieved by working with numerous Christian faith-based organizations.After relocating to Florida, they were able to continue their devotion to Christian Missionary work. This included helping Haitian children with food, hygiene, education, and housing. They also purchased and donated a 1000 ton ship to Mercy ships to create a floating dental clinic to reach remote areas including HaitiCynthia was preceded in death by her husband Keith who passed away in 2011. She is survived by her three children, Kevin Larkin, Kristy Larkin and Cheryn Salazar. A grandmother to 12 and great grandmother to 13.Due to the covid restrictions, there will not be a service. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please donate to YWAM (Youth with a Mission)YWAM HonoluluP.O. Box 61700Honolulu, HI 96839Attention: Danny Lehmann