Cynthia Parks
Resident of Santa Cruz
Cynthia Parks, a longtime Santa Cruz resident, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side in Pacific Palisades, California on January 13, 2020.
Cynthia was born September 14, 1955, in Long Beach, California to Ronnie and Joanie Parks. She graduated from Cal High School in East Whittier in 1974 and attended Cabrillo College in Aptos.
She resided most of her adult life in both Santa Cruz and Los Angeles, where she successfully pursued her artistic passions as a critically acclaimed stage director. Cynthia was a founding member of Santa Cruz's Central Coast Theatre Works, and Chapeaux Productions in Los Angeles.
She also spent a number of years providing primary care for her cousins' kids, with whom she was very close.
Many know Cynthia's beautiful, smiling face from Cafe Rio in Aptos, where she worked as a bartender in the 90's and, more recently, as manager during her final eight working years.
She is survived by her husband, Sam Lovett, her sisters, Julie "Jules" Vance and Susan Parks, her brother, Bill Briggs, and very close cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Cynthia's Life will take place on Saturday, April 18th from 11am – 3pm at Café Rio, 131 Esplanade, Aptos, CA 95003.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Cynthia's memory. www. lung.org.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020