Cyrus Kenneth Oster
May 20, 1951 - January 16, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Cyrus is survived by his 2 children, Nathan and Jillian, and will be missed greatly by his brother, Don, sister, Ellowyn, and many close friends and family including thousands of patients with whom he spent the last 40 years providing compassionate dental care. He outlived the love of his life, Linda, by only 4 months and his abrupt departure is attributed to a broken heart.
Whether windsurfing, golfing or riding his motorcycle, Cy was more often found enjoying a hobby than in the office, and was happy to share details about his family's latest adventures with any who were interested.
Friends and family are invited to join us in remembrance of his life at the Santa Cruz SDA Church on 1024 Cayuga St. on April 25th at 4pm. Carrying on the memory and work of his late wife, Cy's children ask that any gifts be made to the Scholarship Fund at LindaOster.life. If you would like to offer condolences to Cy's family, share your memories (or photos), or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2020