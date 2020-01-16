|
Dale H. Taketa
Resident of Aptos, CA
February 16,1951 - January 7, 2020
Dale was born in San Jose and graduated from Blackford High School and San Jose State University (Political Science). Dale approached life with a sense of humor, a love of God and his family and friends. He especially loved spending time and being involved with his kids and grandkids lives, dancing with Joan and beach walks together with their dog, Lucy. He was a devoted Giants and 49ers fan. He enjoyed playing his guitar and uke, cycling, photography, cooking up a storm, reading a great book, golfing, fishing and traveling. His friends from church and ministries were very important to him i.e. Perspectives, Stephen Ministries and mission trips to China.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Haruo and Tsnueko Taketa and brother Myles. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan; daughters Krista (Matt), granddaughters Claire and Paige; Kelli (Keith), grandsons Seunghwan and Yooseong; stepson Mark (Larkin), grandchildren Arianna, Mark and Mattox; his sister-in-law, Janis, nephew Kyle (Theresa), great-niece/nephew, Elyse and Evan, and nephew Bryan.
There will be a private gravesite service and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
The Taketa family would like to extend their appreciation to those who have reached out with support, encouragement, and love throughout Dale's journey.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 16, 2020