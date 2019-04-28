Dale Schwochow

Sept. 6, 1961-March 10, 2019

Hill City, South Dakota

Dale George Schwochow, 57 of Hill City, South Dakota, passed away from natural causes, at his residence, 177 Museum Dr. on March 10, 2019.

Dale was born September 6, 1961 in Sandusky, Ohio to Marie and Ted Schwochow St. He attended school in Hill City, South Dakota. He spent a brief time in the Navy after which he moved to California and resided in Santa Cruz for about 20 years. He then moved back to Hill City, South Dakota, where here remained for the rest of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his dogs, Blue and Brody. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Ted Sr., his mother, Marie, and brother Dave. He is survived by sisters, Darlene Barnes and Debbie Cyr of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Donna Nayman of Brandon Florida, Diane Lusczynski of Tampa, Fla. and brothers Ted Schwochow, Jr. of Lake Havasu City, Az, and Dean Schwochow of Hill City, SD.

A memorial service for Dale will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Hill City, South Dakota at The Main Stay, 443 Main St. at 2:00p.m.

Dale loved to barbecue, so his memorial will be casual, with food, friends, and family gathered to celebrate his life. You are missed so much Dale, because you were loved so deeply.





