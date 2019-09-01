|
Dan Weeks
January 14, 1935 – August 22, 2019
Capitola
Our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Dan Weldon Weeks passed away peacefully and painlessly at his home in Capitola, overlooking Monterey Bay.
Dan spent most of his adult life in Sacramento, as a music director, teacher, counselor, singer, bicyclist, hiker, patron of the arts, and intrepid traveler of worlds both earthly and spiritual.
Dan is survived by his wife of 21 years, Susan Coy Weeks, children David & Danny Weeks, Kellie Purcell, and Laura Dughi, and six grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at Noon on September 7th at Aptos United Methodist Church, 221 Thunderbird Dr, Aptos.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice of Santa Cruz County (https://www.hospicesantacruz.org).
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019