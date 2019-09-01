Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aptos Community United Meth
221 Thunderbird Dr
Aptos, CA 95003
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Aptos United Methodist Church
221 Thunderbird Dr
Aptos, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Weeks


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Weeks Obituary
Dan Weeks
January 14, 1935 – August 22, 2019
Capitola
Our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Dan Weldon Weeks passed away peacefully and painlessly at his home in Capitola, overlooking Monterey Bay.
Dan spent most of his adult life in Sacramento, as a music director, teacher, counselor, singer, bicyclist, hiker, patron of the arts, and intrepid traveler of worlds both earthly and spiritual.
Dan is survived by his wife of 21 years, Susan Coy Weeks, children David & Danny Weeks, Kellie Purcell, and Laura Dughi, and six grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at Noon on September 7th at Aptos United Methodist Church, 221 Thunderbird Dr, Aptos.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice of Santa Cruz County (https://www.hospicesantacruz.org).


View the online memorial for Dan Weeks
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.