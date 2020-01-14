|
Daniel D. Locatelli
Jan. 31, 1953 - Jan. 6, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Daniel D. Locatelli passed away after a brave battle with cancer. He was born in Santa Cruz and also lived in Boulder Creek. He was a graduate of San Lorenzo Valley High School. He worked in the logging and construction industries. He enjoyed many camping trips and spending time with his family. He loved to hunt and fish. He is survived by his mother Gemma Locatelli of Santa Cruz, daughter Gemma Renee Locatelli of Bonny Doon, son Daniel P. Locatelli of Grass Valley, sister Sabina Rose Locatelli of Cave Junction Oregon, and his grandchildren Dante, Nicki, and Brittany. He is preceded in death by his father Dante Locatelli. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 15th from 3pm-8pm at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 11am at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, California. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7th Avenue, Santa Cruz, California. Donations can be made to the .
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 14, 2020