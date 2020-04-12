|
|
Daniel Ervin Albrecht
Sept. 22, 1949 - April 5, 2020
Resident of Scotts Valley
Daniel Albrecht passed away in his home on April 5, 2020. He was 70 years old. Daniel was born on September 22, 1949 to Ervin and Jean Albrecht and was a native of Buffalo, New York. Throughout his lifetime, he lived in Buffalo New York, Springfield Missouri, Granite City Illinois, Pasadena Texas, Albany Oregon, and Scotts Valley California.
Daniel graduated from Central Bible College earning his BA, Southern Illinois University and Western Evangelical Seminary earning Masters Degrees, and Graduate Theological Union where he earned his PhD in Christian Spirituality.
Daniel worked as a Youth and Music Pastor in Granite City, Illinois, and as a Youth and Music Pastor in Pasadena, Texas. He served as an Associate Pastor and Youth Pastor in Albany, Oregon. After moving to Scotts Valley he taught at Bethany University for 30 years and then as an Academic Dean at Jessup University in San Jose, California
Daniel had an unwavering devotion to God and passion for teaching others. He was an avid reader and enjoyed studying church history in his favorite coffee shops. He also enjoyed watching the Golden State Warriors play. He was a member of Christian Life Center in Santa Cruz and the Academy of Religion. He was also the author of Rites in the Spirit.
His family will always remember his laugh, favorite quotes, theological discussions at dinner, and how much he adored his granddaughter Isabella.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 48 years, Yvonne Albrecht. He is also survived by his son Sean Albrecht, daughter-in-law Connie, granddaughter Isabella, mother Jean, sister Lynda, 3 nieces, and 3 nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Ervin Albrecht.
He will be truly missed, but remembered every day in the things he loved and by the legacy he left.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020