Daniel Jack Harper
May 7, 1934 - August 17, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Daniel passed peacefully on August 17, 2020 of natural causes. He was 86. Dan was an Aptos and Santa Cruz area resident for 56 years. Born in Fairfield, Iowa to Dale and Dorothy Harper, the family relocated to California where Dan attended Porterville High School and was elected student body president. Dan met Alice Bryant at Pasadena College, where he got a BA in English Literature in 1957. They were married within 4 months, and recently marked their 63rd wedding anniversary. As newlyweds they lived in Madison, New Jersey where Dan studied Theology for his Master's Degree. They made many lifelong friends during their time in New Jersey.
Dan and Alice returned to California where he served as a Methodist minister in Caruthers and Orosi. They had two children, Scott and Jill, while living in the central valley. Then in 1964 seized an opportunity to move to Santa Cruz, where Dan began teaching English at Santa Cruz High School. He loved teaching, and was well loved by his students. In 1970 he began his long tenure as a professor of English and Journalism at Cabrillo College in Aptos. Dan retired in 1993.
Dan loved writing, and many locals remember the weekly column that he wrote for the Santa Cruz Sentinel. For many years he shared his witty stories of family and community through his column. Dan was also an avid photographer, exhibiting and selling his photos at various local galleries. He spent many years documenting Alice's studies of the life cycle of banana slugs, and together they published "The Banana Slug Book", which is an authority work on the local mollusk. Dan's photographs also appear in books detailing the lives of British authors Thomas Hardy and James Joyce. He and the family spent several years living in England, where he taught American literature at St. Johns College in York, England. Dan always loved the adventure of travel and exploring nature. He traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia, and in his younger years camping and backpacking were two of his favorite activities.
Dan is survived by his wife, Alice B. Harper; son, Scott (Dana) Harper; daughter, Jill (Chuck) Heppner; grandson, Daniel Heppner; sister, Sue Harper and brother, John Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Dorothy Harper and sister, Mary Reed. His life was full of many wonderful and cherished friends and he always loved spending time laughing and sharing stories with them. Dan's family was his pride and joy, and he had an especially close bond with his beloved grandson.
No services are scheduled at this time due to Covid-19. If you would like to send your condolences to Dan's family or share a memory please visit www.scmemorial.com View the online memorial for Daniel Jack Harper